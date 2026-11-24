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The Brief FEMA is sending more than $16.7 million to Georgia for eight projects involving Hurricane Helene recovery, emergency response and damage prevention. More than $2 million will help address flooding along Briarcliff and Briarlake roads in DeKalb County. Separately, Lawrenceville donated three surplus police vehicles to McCaysville after Nov. 5 flooding damaged the city and its police department.



Georgia is receiving more than $16.7 million in FEMA funding for eight projects tied to Hurricane Helene recovery, emergency response and efforts to prevent future damage.

What we know:

More than $2 million will help address flooding along Briarcliff and Briarlake roads in DeKalb County.

In a separate recovery effort, Lawrenceville donated three surplus police vehicles to McCaysville after flooding on Nov. 5 left the McCaysville Police Department without most of its equipment and resources.

The vehicles — a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2018 Ford Interceptor and a 2021 Dodge Charger — will support patrols, emergency response and recovery work.