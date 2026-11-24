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The Brief A judge ruled Patrick Rykwalder can access Grayson Chrisley's Nashville crash medical records from Nov. 12-13, 2022, according to TMZ. The order partially denies Todd Chrisley's bid to completely block the release of his son's drug test results. Records from Nashville Fire Department EMS and Vanderbilt Children's Hospital must remain confidential under threat of court contempt.



A judge has partially denied Todd Chrisley's effort to block a man suing his family from viewing Grayson Chrisley's drug test results and medical records following a November 2022 crash in Nashville, according to TMZ.

What we know:

Court documents obtained by TMZ reportedly show the ruling allows Patrick Rykwalder to obtain specific records from the Nashville Fire Department EMS and Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

However, the judge limited the release strictly to documents dated Nov. 12-13, 2022, keeping all other medical records off-limits.

The court also ordered that the records remain confidential.

RELATED: Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson hospitalized in car crash on Nashville interstate

Anyone who discloses the information outside the order's boundaries faces being held in contempt of court, TMZ said.

Rykwalder is suing Grayson Chrisley, his parents, and his sister Savannah Chrisley over the collision.

He argued that viewing Grayson Chrisley's drug test results is necessary for his lawsuit.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos from Grayson Chrisley's November 2022 car crash. (Credit: TMZ)

The other side:

The Chrisley family argued Rykwalder has no right to the medical records because Grayson Chrisley already accepted liability for the crash.

They maintained the records hold no relevance to the ongoing case, a position the judge rejected.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the hospital and fire department must turn over the records.