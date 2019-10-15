'Not in a place to receive the hatred': Savannah Chrisley defends Todd, Julie Chrisley on podcast
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, starred alongside her parents in "Chrisley Knows Best" and spinoff "Growing Up Chrisley." Here's what she said in an episode of her podcast that aired the day her parents received their prison sentences.
'Chrisley Knows Best' future uncertain after Todd & Julie's sentencing, spinoffs reportedly canceled
After Todd and Julie Chrisley were both sentenced to years in prison for fraud and tax evasion, the future of their popular show "Chrisley Knows Best" remains up in the air. The family's two spinoff shows have reportedly been canceled.
Savannah Chrisley taking custody of brother, niece as parents Todd & Julie prepare for prison
Savannah Chrisley, the eldest daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, will be taking custody of the Reality TV stars’ wards after the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple were sentenced for fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta on Monday.
Todd, Julie Chrisley sentenced to combined 19 years in prison for fraud, tax evasion
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to spend a combined total of 19 years in prison after the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson hospitalized in car crash on Nashville interstate
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd and Julie Chrisley's youngest son Grayson has been rushed to the hospital after he was in a crash on a Nashville highway. The crash happened just days before his parents went to court to be sentenced for tax evasion.
Todd, Julie Chrisley lean on faith amid tax fraud sentencing, daughter Savannah says: 'Pushing through'
As Todd and Julie Chrisley await sentencing after being convicted of financial crimes, their 25-year-old daughter provided an update on how her parents are navigating a tumultuous time.
Todd, Julie Chrisley: Details on reality TV stars' charges, trial, sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley, former stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," could face prison time after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice led to convictions of fraud and tax evasion.
Judge to decide sentence for Todd and Julie Chrisley after federal conviction
The Chrisleys were found guilty by a federal jury on all charges back in June.
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty Tuesday in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars to stand trial for bank fraud, tax evasion
The federal trial for reality TV star couple Todd and Julie Chrisley is set to begin on Monday, four years after they were indicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars sue Georgia tax official
An action filed on Tuesday accuses Georgia revenue officer Josh Waites of being a "rogue public official."
‘Chrisley Knows Best' stars settle Georgia tax case
While the reality stars' legal troubles with the state of Georgia are settled, the couple is still under indictment federally.
FBI: ‘Chrisley Knows Best' stars in custody
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms reality television star Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, are in custody.
‘Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted reality television star Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.
