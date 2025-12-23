Kyle Chrisley arrested last weekend in Tennessee for assault

article

The Brief Kyle Chrisley was arrested Saturday night in Rutherford County, Tennessee Charges include domestic assault, public intoxication and assault on first responders Arrest follows a 2024 aggravated assault case and ongoing civil lawsuit



Kyle Chrisley, the son of Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was arrested Saturday night in Tennessee on a wide range of charges, according to authorities, according to TMZ.

What we know:

Chrisley was taken into custody by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office around 7 p.m. Saturday and later booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Jail records list charges that include domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, three counts of assault on a first responder, resisting arrest and three counts of retaliation for past actions. Officials have not released details about the circumstances that led to the arrest.

Previous assault charge

Dig deeper:

The arrest marks the latest legal issue for Kyle Chrisley, who has faced several encounters with law enforcement in recent years. In September 2024, he was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge, along with a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. His next court date in that case is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Following that 2024 arrest, Chrisley and his wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, filed a federal lawsuit against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies, seeking $1.7 million in damages, according to USA Today. The lawsuit alleges false arrest and excessive force. Deputies claimed at the time that Chrisley grabbed a knife from a toolbox and attempted to stab a mechanic, who suffered a cut to his arm. Chrisley denied the allegation, saying he acted in self-defense during what he described as a confrontation with a disgruntled mechanic over a payment dispute.

The lawsuit states that the couple felt "terrorized in their own home" and alleges Chrisley did not use force against officers. However, an affidavit included in court filings says deputies reported that Chrisley resisted arrest by tensing his arms and refusing to be taken into custody, requiring officers to take him to the ground to complete the arrest.

PREVIOUS: Kyle Chrisley arrested in Tennessee months after father, stepmom head to prison

Chrisley’s latest arrest comes the same year his parents were pardoned by President Donald Trump after being convicted on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

RELATED: Todd and Julie Chrisley talk freedom after Trump pardons in 1st TV interview

TMZ first reported the arrest and said efforts to reach Chrisley’s attorney for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

Who is Kyle Chrisley?

What we know:

Kyle Chrisley is the son of reality television stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, who used to reside in Georgia, who rose to fame through the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best.

The show, which debuted in 2014, followed the family’s lavish lifestyle and Todd Chrisley’s role as a strict but comedic patriarch.

In 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in federal court on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion and were later sentenced to prison.

In 2025, the couple received presidential pardons from President Trump, bringing renewed public attention to the Chrisley family amid Kyle Chrisley’s ongoing legal issues.