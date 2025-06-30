Todd and Julie Chrisley talk freedom after Trump pardons in 1st TV interview

The Brief Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sat down with Lara Trump for the first television interview since their release from federal prison. The couple described the moments they each learned that they had been pardoned by President Donald Trump. While the family is planning a future TV show, they say their priority right now is spending time together.



Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out about their time behind bars in their first television interview since their release from federal prison.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars spoke exclusively to President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and Fox News host Lara Trump over the weekend.

What they're saying:

The couple sat down for the interview along with their children Savannah and Grayson and said that being all together was "amazing."

Todd Chrisley told Trump that he was extremely grateful to the president for facilitating their release from prison.

"I said this morning in talking while we all getting ready … We owe thanks to God," he said. "And I said God touched President Trump’s heart. God led the people to advocate for us. And so I’m grateful, because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful."

Julie Chrisley called the experience "surreal."

"It's hard to believe that just a month ago we were in prison, and how quickly things can turn around," she said. "If nothing else, I hope people can realize that things can turn around - and they can turn around quick. We're proof of that."

Todd and Julie Chrisley on presidential pardons

Julie said that she was in her room at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington, Kentucky when someone told her that her name was on CNN. She called Savnannah to ask what had happened. That's where she heard from her daughter that she would be pardoned.

"And I just started busting out crying ... I was so nervous, I just hung up," she said. "Most of the time in there, you only hear bad news. So when I started crying, everyone looked at me like something terrible had happened, but I told them, ‘I’m getting out of here!’"

Todd said that he had been told by an inmate that he was going to be pardoned but didn't believe it until a corrections officer came in to his dorm room to break the news.

"He says, ‘Todd, you just got pardoned. They sent me down here to make sure you’re OK.’ And I said, ‘Well they don’t need to be worrying about me now. Hell, if I’m pardoned, I’m great!’" Todd said.

The backstory:

The Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. They were also found guilty of tax evasion, obscuring their earnings while showcasing a luxurious way of living that authorities said included high-priced cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel.

Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy and left $20-plus million in unpaid loans. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The couple has consistently maintained their innocence, and their legal team has claimed the trial was marred by illegal searches, unreliable testimony, and biased prosecution.

In May, President Donald Trump granted the couple full presidential pardons. Both were released from federal prison later that day.

A new TV show for the Chrisleys?

What's next:

The Chrisleys plan to return to television with a new docuseries set to premiere on Lifetime later this year. Cameras were rolling during their homecoming and the first reunion between Todd and Julie. The family also says the couple has received offers for additional TV appearances.

Savannah has previously said filming for the new show resumed immediately following their release and will chronicle the family’s legal fight, her advocacy efforts, and the road to clemency.

"We're coming back to television, and I think we're heading back home. We're heading back to South Carolina where we came from," Todd said.

Right now, however, they say their focus is on spending time with their family.