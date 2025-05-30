Todd and Julie Chrisley to address pardons at 1st press conference since prison release

article

The Brief Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are holding their first press conference since both were pardoned by President Donald Trump and released from federal prison. The couple had been sentenced to 19 years in total after they were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. The family will reportedly return to television with a new series airing on Lifetime that will chronicle their legal fight and eventual release.



Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will address the nation on Friday for the first time since they were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The couple, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," are now back at their home in Nashville after being freed from federal prison.

The backstory:

The Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. They were also found guilty of tax evasion, obscuring their earnings while showcasing a luxurious way of living that authorities said included high-priced cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel.

Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy and left $20-plus million in unpaid loans. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The couple has consistently maintained their innocence, and their legal team has claimed the trial was marred by illegal searches, unreliable testimony, and biased prosecution.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump granted the couple full presidential pardons. Both were released from federal prison later that day.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, daughter Savannah Chrisley shared a video on Instagram showing her and Todd reunited after his release from the Florida prison where he served time.

Another video showed the father-daughter pair joking around in Nordstrom. Todd Chrisley is wearing a shopping bag on his head to try to avoid the paparazzi.

"I have been out for 12 hours, and I'm shopping," Todd said before whispering "I'm back."

Julie Chrisley was spotted by Fox News doing errands in Nashville on Thursday. In the photos, she is seen leaving a butcher store and smiling.

While Todd and Julie have not been seen together, Savannah Chrisley shared a story of the pair's legs on her Instagram story.

The caption was "Reunited and it feels so good."

What's next:

The Chrisley family and their attorneys will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. at a Nashville hotel on Friday. In the announcement, the family says they will answer questions about the pardon and Todd and Julie's release.

The family will reportedly return to television with a new series airing on Lifetime that will chronicle their legal fight and eventual release.

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, "The Untitled Chrisleys Project" is set to premiere later this year and show the Chrisley children facing the challenge of "carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents."