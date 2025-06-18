Arrest made after woman's body discovered in Newton County woods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made after the body of a woman was found in a rural area of Newton County on Wednesday.
What we know:
Deputies were called out at around 1:50 p.m. to a wooded area along Stephenson Road.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered the woman’s body while checking the area.
What we don't know:
Investigators have taken a person into custody, but have not released the identity.
The name of the woman has also been withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
A motive has not been released.
No word on charges.
The Source: The Newton County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.