Arrest made after woman's body discovered in Newton County woods

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 18, 2025 4:14pm EDT
Newton County
The Brief

    • An arrest has been made in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in Newton County.
    • The identities of both the suspect and the victim have not been released.
    • The motive behind the incident remains unknown.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made after the body of a woman was found in a rural area of Newton County on Wednesday. 

What we know:

Deputies were called out at around 1:50 p.m. to a wooded area along Stephenson Road. 

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered the woman’s body while checking the area. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have taken a person into custody, but have not released the identity.

The name of the woman has also been withheld pending notification of her next of kin. 

A motive has not been released.

No word on charges.

The Source: The Newton County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.

