Arrest made after woman's body discovered in Newton County woods

An arrest has been made after the body of a woman was found in a rural area of Newton County on Wednesday.

What we know:

Deputies were called out at around 1:50 p.m. to a wooded area along Stephenson Road.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered the woman’s body while checking the area.

What we don't know:

Investigators have taken a person into custody, but have not released the identity.

The name of the woman has also been withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

A motive has not been released.

No word on charges.