LaGrange man accused of trying to sell child pornography online, police say

A man is in custody in LaGrange accused of trying to sell thousands of images and videos of child pornography online.

LaGrange police say Preston Jones was arrested during a search of his home on Thursday.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that their investigation began on June 25 when they were contacted by the FBI's Violent Crimes Against Children Unit. According to investigators, Jones was suspected of buying and downloading over 2 terabytes of child pornography that he was attempting to sell.

On Thursday morning, detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on Jones' home on Georgia Avenue.

Jones is now charged with multiple count of sexual exploitation of children, which officials say include downloading, possessing, advertising, and attempting to sell child pornography.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact detectives at (706) 883-2658 or anonymously via the Tip411 system by using the mobile app, accessing the online portal, or texting the keyword "LAGRANGE" to 847411.