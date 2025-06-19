Man sentenced to life for murder of Sandy Springs grandmother

article

The Brief A Fulton County jury found a Decatur man guilty of all counts of the murder of a 71-year-old Decatur grandmother. Prosecutors say James Christopher Jones also stole Kay Thomasson's car before abandoning it at a Chamblee apartment complex. A judge sentenced Jones to life in prison plus 30 years.



A Decatur man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2018 murder of a 71-year-old Sandy Springs grandmother.

On Tuesday, a jury found James Christopher Jones guilty on all counts of the murder of Kay Thomasson.

What we know:

Thomasson was found dead around 7 p.m. on June 27, 2018, at a residence on Old Woodbine Road. A day before the two-year anniversary of the crime, authorities identified Jones as a suspect.

Jones was also responsible for taking Thomasson's 2012 Kia Sorrento, which was found days after the murder at an apartment complex in Chamblee.

Kay Thomasson (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Prosecutors say investigators obtained and analyzed geofencing data linking Jones to Thomasson’s home and to her vehicle. DNA found on items within the home and car matched Jones as well.

Detectives arrested Jones on July 7, 2020, after tracking him to a storage unit that he was living out of in DeKalb County.

What they're saying:

"Our deepest condolences remain with Mrs. Thomasson’s family and loved ones as they continue to cope with this tragic loss," the Sandy Springs Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Sandy Springs Police Department detectives, intelligence analysts, and assisting officers, as well as the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, for their tireless commitment, attention to detail, and unwavering pursuit of justice."

What's next:

After the conviction, a judge sentenced Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 years.