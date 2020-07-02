Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old Sandy Springs woman

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the 2018 murder of Kay Thomasson, Sandy Springs police confirmed.

Authorities located 24-year-old James Christopher Jones, Thursday morning at an address in Decatur, Georgia.

James Christopher Jones (Sandy Springs Police Department )

The U.S. Marshals Office assisted in the arrest.

The arrest comes just days after the two year anniversary of Thomasson's death.

Kay Thomasson, 71, was found dead around 7 p.m. on June 27, 2018, at a residence on Old Woodbine Road.

Kay Thomasson

Advertisement

Investigators believe the actual murder took place earlier that morning.

According to police, the suspect is also responsible for taking Thomasson's 2012 Kia Sorrento, which was found on June 30, 2018, at an apartment complex in Chamblee.

A $10,000 reward had been offered for an arrested related to Thomasson's death.

RELATED: Billboard seeks tips in murder of 71-year-old woman

“Our mom was such a loving member of this community for over 40 years. All of us went to school here. We know this is a community that takes care of their neighbors and we are asking you now to help take care of one who mattered greatly to us, " said Thomasson's daughter, Katie Gryglas said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police said Jones was taken into custody in DeKalb County without incident. Sandy Springs police then took custody of Jones and transported him to Fulton County Jail.

Jones faces several charges including, murder, murder during the commission of a burglary, aggravated assault with intent to murder, burglary in the first degree, false imprisonment, theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.