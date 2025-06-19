Weather alert | Scattered storms expected Thursday, clear & hot weather ahead

The Brief Scattered storms and high humidity affected parts of Metro Atlanta on Wednesday, driven by a weak cold front. A Level 1 severe weather risk was issued for parts of north Georgia, with threats including gusty winds, lightning, and localized flooding. Conditions will clear for a sunny, dry weekend, but temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s next week.



Metro Atlanta residents are experiencing a variety of weather conditions Thursday as heat, humidity, and passing storms moved across the region. Some areas are seeing patches of sunshine, while others are getting hit with brief but intense downpours.

A ground stop is in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until 2 p.m. due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA. As of 1:30 p.m., 313 delays and 14 cancellations are being reported at the airport, according to FlightAware.com.

According to FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Laurann Robinson, the unsettled weather is being driven by a weak cold front pushing in from the northwest. While the front is triggering scattered showers and isolated storms, it was not expected to significantly lower temperatures.

Storm activity is expected to peak during the early afternoon hours and diminish by the evening commute. However, another round of showers could return around bedtime before clearing out overnight.

Parts of north Georgia under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The primary concerns included wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, frequent lightning, and localized flooding in areas affected by isolated storms.

Temperatures across the region are typical for this time of year, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Looking ahead, the forecast shows a stretch of sunny, dry weather through the weekend—ideal for outdoor activities.

Next week is expected to bring a noticeable rise in heat, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s and potentially feeling even hotter.