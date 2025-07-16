Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta shooting at Park Vista Apartments

article

The Brief Jonathan Lawson, 34, was arrested and charged with murder and multiple firearm-related offenses in connection with a Jan. 9 shooting in southeast Atlanta. Lawson was captured with help from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and is currently in the Fulton County Jail. Preliminary and bond hearings are scheduled for Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, respectively.



A 34-year-old man was arrested for murder stemming from a southeast Atlanta shooting earlier this year.

What we know:

Jonathan Lawson was charged on July 11 with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Lawson was captured with the help of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail and made his first appearance the following day.

According to court documents, Lawson deferred a bond hearing to a later date.

What we don't know:

Police say the fatal shooting took place on Jan. 9 at Park Vista Apartments, located at 1940 Fisher Road SE.

Further details surrounding the deadly shooting were not available.

What's next:

Court records indicate he is scheduled for a pre-indictment preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 1, and a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.