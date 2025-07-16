Man charged in security breach at Atlanta airport, causing delays

article

The Brief The breach happened on July 9 near Leslie Drive and North Loop Road. The suspect was spotted by a witness who called 911 to report it. The man was arrested while lying in the grass next to a runway.



Atlanta police said a man is charged with breaking into the air operations area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

Police say the man, identified as Kevin Peters, 35, used tools to cut through the fence at the airport on July 9.

He was spotted by a witness who called 911 to report it.

"Hey, I'm on Loop Road, right outside the airfield," the caller said. "I see a gentleman. He was out here using wire cutters and cut the fence. He's inside the airfield now. I'm looking right at him."

The Atlanta Police Department's Airport Special Response Team, K-9 officers and airport operations units all began to search for the man, officers said. The airport also issued an air-stop for the runway near where the caller spotted the man.

During the search, officers said an airport maintenance employee spotted the suspect lying in the grass near a runway. Officers responded and arrested the man.

Kevin Peters being arrested on the runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on July 9.

The man was found near bolt cutters and other tools, according to police.

He was identified as Peters after his arrest. He's now charged with criminal trespass, interference with government property, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, giving a false name, and criminal damage to property in the second degree. Police said he also had a warrant from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for Peters allegedly breaking onto the runway.