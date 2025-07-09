Security breach at Atlanta airport causes flight disruptions

article

The Brief A security breach at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to flight disruptions and affected operations. A man suspected of damaging the airport's security fence was detained by police without further incident. The extent of the damage to the fence and the identity of the detained man remain unknown as the investigation continues.



A security breach at the world’s busiest airport on Wednesday caused flight disruption and affected operations.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity near Leslie Drive and North Loop Road at the security fence surrounding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Officers found a man who is believed to have damaged a fence in the area.

The man was detained without further incident.

What they're saying:

A passenger on one of the planes ready to take off during that time says all flights were halted and a large police presence was spotted.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released.

No word on the extent of the damage to the fence or how it was caused.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating.