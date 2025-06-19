Man shot to death on Loveless Drive home in DeKalb County

article

The Brief Man in his 40s shot and killed in DeKalb County Thursday morning. Suspect found hiding in woods arrested. Motive for shooting unknown.



A homicide investigation is underway in the 4100 block of Loveless Drive near Bouldercrest Road, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

Police responded to a reported shooting at around 11:22 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot. He died of his injuries at the scene, police say.

A suspect was found hiding in the nearby woods and was taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified.

Additionally, police have not identified the victim or said if there is a connection between the two.