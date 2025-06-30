First responders rescue injured hiker trapped in Cohutta Wilderness

First responders in North Georgia have rescued a woman who was hurt while hiking in the Cohutta Wilderness.

The rescue happened Friday afternoon on the Beach Bottom Trail in Fannin County.

What we know:

The remote wilderness area spans nearly 37,000 acres. Officials say it presents significant challenges for rescue operations due to its lack of roads and cell service.

Fannin County Search and Rescue said crews trekked around 4 miles in the wilderness, passing through dense forests and multiple water crossings to rescue the hiker, who may have broken her ankle.

The crew were able to find the woman, but she wasn't able to walk due to her injury. They then called in Georgia DNR Aviation, who safely airlifted the hiker to a landing zone.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to excellent teamwork and coordination among multiple agencies, the rescue was completed safely without injuries to responders," the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency wrote on Facebook. "We extend a special thanks to GA DNR Aviation for their invaluable assistance. Their quick response and skilled airlift prevented a long and strenuous carry-out, keeping both rescuers and the patient safe."

What's next:

The woman was transferred to Murray County EMS for further medical care.