Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta asks for donations after devastating warehouse fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta is asking for donations after its entire inventory went up in flames. (FOX 5)

An Atlanta nonprofit that provides essential furnishings to families in need is asking for donations after its entire inventory went up in flames.

The fire happened on June 18 and destroyed more than 800 mattresses, 500 dressers, and a warehouse full of other furnishings.

The backstory:

The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at the Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta’s warehouse on Murphy Avenue, near the West End Mall.

Flames quickly ripped through the warehouse, collapsing part of the roof and leaving all of its contents—mattresses, furniture, and other donated materials—destroyed. Fire crews spent hours on the scene, using drones to assess the situation from above and monitoring the area for flare-ups.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The loss is deeply felt across the community. The Furniture Bank has long served as a vital resource for families transitioning out of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence, providing them with beds, couches, and other necessities.

What they're saying:

Executive Director Megan Anderson told FOX 5 that she was shocked and broken over the destruction.

"The need in Atlanta is constant throughout the year," she said. "We had just gotten a huge donation from the university and purchased about 200 mattresses to give to our clients. Our warehouse was more full than usual."

A week after the fire, the nonprofit said its drivers were back on the road delivering what furniture they had to people in need.

"We’re starting with getting clients off the floor and into beds of their own, but we’re not stopping there. We’re also working hard to replenish our supply of tables, chairs, dressers, and more so we can help families turn empty spaces into warm homes once again," the organization wrote on Facebook last week.

What you can do:

If you want to support Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta’s recovery and mission, you can go to its website: https://furniturebankatlanta.org/donate-now/.