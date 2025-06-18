Fire breaks out at Atlanta free furniture supplier warehouse

article

Fire crews are working to put out a blaze at an Atlanta furniture warehouse.

The fire first started around 4 a.m. at the Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta on the 900 block of Murphy Avenue.

What we know:

The facility provides free furniture and household goods to people moving out of homelessness, living with HIV or AIDS, or fleeing domestic violence.

While crews knocked down the initial fire inside the building, hot spots continued to flare up and the roof collapsed.

FOX 5 cameras saw a firefighter on the ground who appeared to have passed out. Officials have not shared an update on his condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.