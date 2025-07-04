Marine veteran, police officer killed in motorcycle crash in Florida to be laid to rest

The Brief A Marine veteran who grew up in Smyrna died in a motorcycle collision in Florida on June 21. Alexi Breiner, 25, will be laid to rest next Thursday in the Georgia National Cemetery. His mother, Susan Rivera Breiner, says Alexi joined the military as soon as he graduated from Campbell High School at age 17 and had been an officer with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department for about a year before his untimely death. Due to health problems, Breiner says the family needs help paying for a funeral worthy of Alexi’s service. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page and those interested can also donate directly to the funeral home.



A Florida police officer and Marine veteran killed in a crash who grew up in Cobb County is set to be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton next week.

And his family says they need some support in order to properly honor him.

What happened to Alexi Breiner?

What we know:

Alexi Breiner was killed in a motorcycle crash in Florida on June 21st. Breiner was born in New York but lived most of his life in Smyrna. Starting his military career early at Campbell High School.

"He did JROTC all through high school at Campbell High and I knew that he was very serious about going into the military," said his mother Susan Rivera Breiner.

Dreana Taylor says her son was best friends with Alexi through high school.

"He loved his mom and his family…this kid just excelled in life. He achieved," Taylor said.

Sure enough as soon as he graduated he went straight into the marines at age 17.

"He had such purpose in his life," Rivera Breiner said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Alexi Breiner (Susan Rivera Breiner).

She says her son served honorably for 5 years, from 2017 to 2022, spending a majority of his service in Okinawa, Japan.

When he came home he wanted to continue serving, this time as a police officer.

He started working as an officer with the Palm Beach Garden Police Department in Florida about a year ago.

A life trying to help others

What they're saying:

Rivera Breiner says her son’s brief time at the police department was marked by trying to help others whenever he could.

"He was an honorable policeman, honorable military, honorable human being…I saw a picture online (the Police Department) had of him. He was in his police uniform and he was helping an older woman across the street and it was so precious," she said.

Rivera Breiner says she’s heartbroken over her son’s sudden and tragic loss.

But she couldn’t be prouder of how Alexi spent his 25 years on this earth.

"Very proud of him. very proud and grateful…nobody could have asked for a better child," she said through tears.

She says people are planning to come from all over the country and globe to attend his funeral service next Thursday.

"They're telling me that people from Japan are going to fly into Cobb County for his services. People from New York are flying in….this child has touched so many lives and so many lives have touched his in just 25 years," Rivera Breiner said.

Family asks for help

What you can do:

Rivera Breiner says unfortunately her health has declined in recent years and medical bills have drained her family’s finances.

So she’s asking for support so they can afford to give Alexi a hero’s farewell.

Taylor says the family has already spent thousands on transporting his remains to Georgia.

"Just to honor my son. That's what he deserved. He earned that in life and he deserves that in his transition now," River Breiner said.

You can donate to the GoFundMe or you can donate directly to the funeral home .