July 4th shooting: Woman shot at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

The Brief A woman was shot at a northwest apartment complex off Middleton Road on July 4th. Some sort of party appears to have proceeded the shooting. Atlanta police are investigating.



A woman was shot and wounded at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting was reported off of Middleton Road, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The gunfire appeared to ruin July 4th celebrations at the complex. Flattened tents could be seen on the ground and crunched water bottles littered the grass. The sound of fireworks could also be heard throughout the night coming from the apartment building.

Police have provided few details at this time, but said the victim, an adult female, was alert and conscious.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.