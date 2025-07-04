DeKalb firefighters raise new flag for nursing home residents celebrating July 4th

The Brief DeKalb firefighters fixed a broken flagpole at a Decatur nursing home. The crew responded after helping with a resident’s medical emergency. Residents and staff say the kind gesture lifted their spirits for the holiday.



Just in time for the Fourth of July, a new American flag now flies high at a Decatur nursing home, all thanks to a group of firefighters from DeKalb's Station Three.

"We are able to fly our flag today because of those great young men from Station Three," Mercy Camp, Harborview Decatur activities director, told FOX 5.

What we know:

She said DeKalb firefighters visited Harborview Decatur earlier this week to respond to a medical emergency involving a resident.

On their way out, Activities Director Mercy Camp asked if they could help fix their flag pole because they didn't have a ladder tall enough to do it themselves.

"'You got the string?' I say, yeah, we got the string. He's like, 'Okay, then let us look at the flag," Camp said. "They came over, they saw the flag and next thing you know, they were whipping out their ladder and they got our flag fixed."

Camp captured photos of the crew from Station Three as they raised the new flag in front of the facility.

What they're saying:

Sherrie Ergle, a resident of the nursing home, expressed her gratitude for the firefighters’ act of service.

"They're very special people," Ergle said. "The firemen are very special people for doing that."

"Wow!" said Alycia Harper, another resident. "I love it!"

Camp said it was a moment that restored her faith in humanity.

"Especially as a wife of a firefighter, to see them really go into action like that for us," Camp said. "Means so much. It means freedom. It means unity. Because in a time where everything is sort of divided, it's nice to see the community come together and work together to get something done for the Fourth of July," she said.

She said the gesture served as more than just a flag replacement. For many residents and staff, it represented community unity and patriotism at a time when both can feel distant.