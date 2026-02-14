One dead, man detained following shooting in southwest Atlanta

The Brief A fatal shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the 3400 block of MLK Drive SW. Atlanta police located one deceased male at the scene and immediately detained a second man for questioning. Homicide detectives are working to determine a motive. No charges have been officially announced.



One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Saturday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3400 block of MLK Drive SW around 3:05 p.m. regarding a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was not alert or breathing, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second man was detained at the scene, according to investigators. Homicide detectives were called to the location to lead the investigation.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released information regarding the events that led to the shooting or the identities of the men involved.

Police also haven't said if that detained man will be charged.