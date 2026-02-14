Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very dies, band confirms

article

The Brief Tim Very, the longtime drummer for Manchester Orchestra, has passed away. Very joined the Atlanta-based band in 2011 and was praised by his bandmates for his skill and "undeniable light." The band’s social media announcement emphasized his love for his family and his fans.



The drummer for the Atlanta-based indie rock band Manchester Orchestra has died, the group announced on social media Saturday.

What we know:

Tim Very had performed with the band since 2011, according to an online biography. In a heartfelt tribute posted to Instagram, the band described him as "instantly likable" with an infectious laugh.

"He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do," the band wrote. "No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too."

The band also highlighted Very’s personal life, noting that he was a "loving father."

What we don't know:

A cause of death was not immediately released.

The band also didn't say if the death would affect their upcoming tour dates, which begin in March.