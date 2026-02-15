Lanes blocked on I-285 by Covington Highway after tractor-trailer crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes are temporarily closed after a crash on Interstate 285 southbound in DeKalb County, transportation officials said Sunday morning.
What we know:
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and has left I-285 before US 287/ Covington Highway south is blocked while crews work to clear the area.
First responders are on the scene working to clear the roadway and clean up a fuel spill that resulted from the crash, according to police.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while the roadway is blocked.
Traffic camera shows the area around I-285 southbound before Covington Highway. (Photo: GDOT)
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say whether the crash caused injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Georgia Department of Transportation.