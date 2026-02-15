Expand / Collapse search

Lanes blocked on I-285 by Covington Highway after tractor-trailer crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 15, 2026 10:31am EST
Traffic camera shows the area around I-285 southbound before Covington Highway. (Photo: GDOT) 

The Brief

    • A crash has left all lanes on I-285 southbound before US 278 in DeKalb County blocked on Sunday morning.
    • GDOT says the crash involved a tractor-trailer.
    • Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes are temporarily closed after a crash on Interstate 285 southbound in DeKalb County, transportation officials said Sunday morning. 

What we know:

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and has left I-285 before US 287/ Covington Highway south is blocked while crews work to clear the area. 

First responders are on the scene working to clear the roadway and clean up a fuel spill that resulted from the crash, according to police. 

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while the roadway is blocked. 

Traffic camera shows the area around I-285 southbound before Covington Highway. (Photo: GDOT) 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say whether the crash caused injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

It is unclear when the road will reopen. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

