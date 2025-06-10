Todd Chrisley critiques U.S. prison system on daughter's podcast, calls for reform

article

The Brief Todd Chrisley criticized the U.S. prison system for high incarceration and recidivism rates, advocating for criminal justice reform. Savannah Chrisley and Lynn Patton discussed the need for improved prison conditions and the role of private prisons, while defending their support for Donald Trump. The episode highlighted Alice Johnson's advocacy work and the Chrisley family's commitment to continued advocacy following their pardons.



Todd Chrisley made a surprise appearance on his daughter Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, "Unlocked," using the platform to sound off on prison conditions, presidential pardons, and his own family’s legal battles.

The episode featured former Trump administration official Lynn Patton and centered around criminal justice reform and the recent pardons of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley on prison

What they're saying:

"This country incarcerates more individuals than any other country in the world," Todd said, after crashing the show toward the end. "We then have the highest recidivism rate of anyone else. So if we're the number one country of incarceration, shouldn't we be the number one country in lowering recidivism?"

Todd, who was released after receiving a pardon from former President Donald Trump, joined Savannah, Patton, and a group of their associates for a road trip to Memphis, where they planned to celebrate criminal justice advocate Alice Johnson’s 70th birthday.

Patton, a longtime Trump ally and former Department of Housing and Urban Development official, praised Savannah's transformation into an advocate for incarcerated individuals.

"You have become one of the greatest advocates we have for the Bureau of Prisons," Patton told Savannah. "You live, breathe and eat to make a difference."

Savannah recounted a meeting with the Bureau of Prisons director, which lasted three hours and later sparked concerns about her safety after her presence was posted on an internal Facebook page.

"Even today I spoke to the director and he was like, ‘I'm going to get to the bottom of this. That was totally inappropriate. That put your safety at risk,’" she said.

Support for President Donald Trump

Dig deeper:

Patton and Savannah both criticized the federal prison system, particularly its aging facilities, reliance on outdated practices, and poor conditions. They also discussed the role of private prisons and how rehabilitation can be improved through cooperation.

"We’re never going to get rid of private prisons," Savannah said. "Some of them have better systems in place than the federal government."

The conversation also turned political. Patton, who is Black, defended her support for Trump amid criticism.

"Donald J. Trump does not see Black and white," she said. "What he sees is success and failure. And there’s no amount of money in the world you could pay me to work for someone I thought was a racist."

The group also praised Alice Johnson, who served over 20 years in prison before receiving clemency. Johnson was described as a "hero" who spent her sentence helping others and advocating for change.

"She literally said her release date on her paperwork said ‘death,’" Savannah said. "But she kept helping people."

Todd, whose appearance was unannounced, ended the episode with a pointed message for political critics who condemned the pardons.

"Don’t start begging for a pardon now when you ran him in the ground," he said, referring to President Trump. "We’ve had mongers in the Oval Office, Hillary running the country behind her husband, and we’re locking up our presidents?"

The episode closed with a promise of continued advocacy from the Chrisley family. "By pardoning them, President Trump created two more advocates, two more warriors," Savannah said. "We’re not leaving the people behind."

SEE ALSO: