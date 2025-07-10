Senate committee advances Trump's CDC pick Susan Monarez

The Brief Senate committee advances Susan Monarez’s CDC nomination on party-line vote Monarez would be first CDC director confirmed by Senate under 2023 law Controversy swirls around her stance on vaccines and Health Secretary RFK Jr.



The U.S. Senate’s health committee voted Wednesday to advance the nomination of Dr. Susan Monarez to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, moving her one step closer to becoming the first Senate-confirmed CDC director under a new 2023 law.

The committee voted 12-11 along party lines, with Democrats in opposition, according to the Associated Press.

What we know:

Monarez, 50, has been serving as acting CDC director since January. She was formally nominated in March after President Donald Trump withdrew his initial pick, former Rep. David Weldon.

A microbiologist and immunologist by training, Monarez holds a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin and completed postdoctoral research at Stanford University. She has spent much of her career in government, focusing on biosecurity and health technology.

If confirmed by the full Senate, she would be the first CDC director to go through a Senate confirmation process — a requirement added after the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the agency’s visibility and accountability.

The CDC, based in Atlanta, has faced months of leadership instability, marked by mass staff cuts, high-level resignations, and growing internal conflict over shifting vaccine policies under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, Dr. Monarez — who has served as Trump’s acting CDC director — has done nothing to stand in the way" of Kennedy’s actions, said Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who voted against her nomination.

During her confirmation hearing last month, Monarez emphasized her belief in "vaccines, public health interventions, and rigorous scientific evidence," but sidestepped questions about whether she disagreed with Kennedy’s stance or decisions.

The backstory:

Founded nearly 80 years ago to combat malaria, the CDC’s mission has expanded to encompass chronic diseases, infectious outbreaks, and global public health surveillance. It became a global leader and a trusted voice in health policy — until its credibility was challenged during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

That loss of public trust led lawmakers to require Senate confirmation for future CDC directors.

Why you should care:

The CDC plays a vital role in managing disease outbreaks, setting vaccination schedules, and guiding local and national public health policy. Leadership at the top affects how quickly and credibly the agency can respond to crises — from pandemic influenza to foodborne illnesses. In an era of widespread health misinformation and polarized politics, the direction the CDC takes could influence everything from school immunization rules to global outbreak response.

What's next:

The full U.S. Senate must now vote on Monarez’s confirmation. The timeline remains unclear, but Democrats are expected to continue raising concerns about her independence and willingness to push back against Kennedy’s influence. Republicans, meanwhile, appear united behind her nomination.

In the meantime, Monarez will have to continue dealing with declining vaccination rates as the agency deals with the worst measles outbreak in over 30 years.

The latest numbers show there are nearly 1,300 cases nationwide. Most patients – 36% – are between the ages of 5 and 19. Six cases have been reported in the state of Georgia.

