Trump to nominate acting CDC director Susan Monarez for permanent role

article

The Brief President Donald Trump plans to nominate Susan Monarez as the permanent director of the CDC. Monarez, a longtime federal health official, has been the acting director since January. Some CDC employees have expressed concerns about her leadership visibility.



President Donald Trump plans to nominate Susan Monarez as the permanent director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a move that follows the withdrawal of his previous nominee and comes amid ongoing concerns about the agency’s leadership and public trust, according to the Associated Press.

What we know:

Monarez, 50, has an extensive background in federal health policy and infectious disease. She holds a doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin and completed postdoctoral training at Stanford University. Before joining the CDC, she worked at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a federal agency focused on developing breakthrough health technologies.

Her career includes leadership roles at multiple government agencies, such as the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Security Council, and the Department of Homeland Security. At ARPA-H, she was known for her work on artificial intelligence and biomedical innovation.

Monarez was named acting director shortly after President Trump took office, a move that broke the tradition of appointing career CDC officials to the interim post.

The CDC, headquartered in Atlanta, operates with a core budget exceeding $9 billion. Established nearly 80 years ago to combat malaria, the agency has since expanded into a global leader in infectious and chronic disease research and response.

The backstory:

Trump initially nominated David Weldon to lead the CDC, but his nomination was withdrawn earlier this month. His ties to Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, raised questions about his potential leadership at the CDC. The White House reportedly pulled his nomination after it became clear he did not have enough votes for confirmation.

RELATED: CDC director nomination withdrawn by the White House before hearing

Following Weldon’s withdrawal, Trump moved forward with Monarez as his new nominee. In a social media post, Trump praised her qualifications and commitment to public health, stating, "As an incredible mother and dedicated public servant, Dr. Monarez understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future."

According to Politico, Monarez is seen as a more moderate pick than Weldon.

The other side:

Despite Monarez’s impressive credentials, some CDC employees have raised concerns about her leadership style. According to current and former staff members who spoke with the Associated Press, Monarez has not been highly visible within the agency. She has reportedly avoided holding large staff meetings and has communicated little with employees.

One anonymous employee described her as a conduit for directives from the Department of Health and Human Services rather than an independent leader.

What they're saying:

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, expressed support for Monarez, emphasizing her experience and commitment to science-based decision-making. "She has several solid attributes: strong respect for science-based decision making, has successfully worked in government, has managed programs in complex environments and is an expert in infectious disease," Benjamin stated.

Trump, in his announcement, highlighted the challenges facing the CDC, saying, "Americans have lost confidence in the CDC due to political bias and disastrous mismanagement."

What's next:

Monarez’s nomination will now go through the Senate confirmation process, where lawmakers will assess her qualifications and leadership approach. If confirmed, she will face the challenge of restoring public confidence in the CDC and improving communication within the agency. The director of the CDC is considered one of the most important health positions in the world.

The future of the CDC remains uncertain. Several hundred employees were terminated after Elon Musk's DOGE team visited the Atlanta headquarters. Since then, some of the employees who are considered vital to CDC's mission have been rehired. However, there have still been rumors that programs and employees will be eliminated and there have been several protests outside the CDC in Atlanta. Additionally, Georgia's Democrat senators have been vocal about their concern over cutting programs and employees.

RELATED