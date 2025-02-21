LIVE | Georgia Democrats to address CDC cuts at capitol news conference
ATLANTA - Georgia state Democrats will gather at the Georgia State Capitol to discuss recent job cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The news conference at 10 a.m. will be led by State Rep. Saira Draper.
The cuts, part of a White House initiative to reduce federal spending, have sparked public outcry. Earlier this week, dozens of protesters rallied against the firings outside CDC headquarters.
Meanwhile, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee meeting, originally scheduled for next week, has been postponed, according to NPR. It was set to be the first meeting since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the meeting was postponed to "accommodate public comment." A new date has not yet been announced.