Gov. Brian Kemp weighs in on firing of 1,300 CDC employees

Gov. Brian Kemp has reiterated his stance on limiting government growth, telling Politico during a weekend overseas trip that the government could benefit from "rightsizing."

PREVIOUS STORY: CDC to lose nearly 1,300 probationary employees under Trump's job cuts

Kemp emphasized that Republican governors in Georgia have worked for years to prevent the state government workforce from expanding unnecessarily. His comments come as reports indicate that about 1,300 employees at the CDC were affected by recent job cuts initiated by Elon Musk's DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

CDC’s Critical Role

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is responsible for tracking and responding to emerging health threats, from infectious disease outbreaks to chronic health conditions.

With job losses affecting key personnel, some lawmakers argue that the cuts could weaken the agency’s ability to protect public health in the future. The debate continues as officials weigh the balance between government efficiency and maintaining essential public health services.

Senators Speak Out Against CDC Layoffs

Sen. Jon Ossoff criticized the mass layoffs, calling them "indefensible" and warning that the decision jeopardizes public health while harming the careers of top scientists and doctors.

Sen. Raphael Warnock also spoke out, posting on social media:

"Over 1,300 of Georgia's best and brightest are losing their jobs because of the Trump administration's reckless attacks on public health. Make no mistake—these firings mean Americans are less safe from future pandemics. I will do everything I can to fight this."