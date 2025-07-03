The Brief LaGrange store clerk arrested on child molestation charges Incident occurred June 23 at Daniel Street Foodmart Police urge tips via Tip411 or by contacting Detective Horseman



A LaGrange convenience store clerk is facing child molestation charges following a police investigation into a reported disturbance.

What we know:

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the Daniel Street Foodmart at 512 Daniel Street on June 23, 2025. Upon arrival, they learned the clerk—later identified as Fakhrul Islam, also known as "Sam"—was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

The department’s Special Victims Unit took over the investigation and, after gathering evidence, arrested Islam on child molestation and related charges. No other information was released.

What we don't know:

At this time, FOX 5 Atlanta does not have a photo of the suspect. We have reached out to the police department.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Horseman at 706-883-2658. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tip411 via the mobile app, the online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.