CDC director nomination withdrawn by the White House before hearing

The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. David Weldon, a former Florida congressman, to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the Associated Press. The decision came just before a scheduled Senate confirmation hearing, following concerns over his stance on vaccines and a lack of support in the Senate.

What we know:

The Senate health committee announced Thursday morning that Weldon’s nomination had been withdrawn, leading to the cancelation of his confirmation hearing. A person familiar with the decision, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House pulled the nomination because it became clear Weldon did not have enough votes for confirmation.

Weldon is closely aligned with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been one of the nation's most prominent anti-vaccine activists. Weldon himself has been a vocal critic of vaccines and the CDC, the federal agency responsible for vaccine safety and promotion. His past comments and positions raised concerns among lawmakers and public health officials.

In 2007, Weldon said there were "legitimate questions" about potential links between vaccines and childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism, according to FOX News.

Additionally, he introduced legislation that would have banned mercury from vaccines when he was a congressman for Florida.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was narrowly confirmed as the HHS secretary last month despite reservations over his anti-vaccine views, following an effort by the White House to secure enough votes.

What they're saying:

After meeting with Weldon, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) expressed strong opposition to his nomination. In a statement, she said, "I was deeply disturbed to hear Dr. Weldon repeat debunked claims about vaccines. It’s dangerous to put someone in charge at CDC who believes the lie that our rigorously tested childhood vaccine schedule is somehow exposing kids to toxic levels of mercury or causing autism." Murray's comments reflect a broader concern among health experts that appointing someone with anti-vaccine views could undermine public trust in the CDC.

By the numbers:

Weldon is now the third Trump administration nominee to withdraw before a confirmation hearing. Before him, former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for Attorney General, and Chad Chronister withdrew from consideration for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) director role. His withdrawal continues a pattern of Trump nominees facing opposition in the confirmation process.

What's next:

With Weldon’s nomination withdrawn, the White House will need to select a new candidate to lead the CDC. Given the ongoing challenges in public health, including vaccine hesitancy and disease prevention, the next nominee will likely face intense scrutiny over their stance on scientific and medical policies. Ensuring that the CDC director supports evidence-based public health strategies will be a key priority for lawmakers and health advocates moving forward.

