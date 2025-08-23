Man accused of breaking into multiple Stockbridge businesses

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Stockbridge police released these photos and are hoping to find out who the alleged burglar is. (Stockbridge Police Department)

The Brief Police said the man broke into a BP gas station on Walt Stephens Road around 3 a.m. Thursday. About an hour later, the man broke into a restaurant on Brentwood Parkway, according to police. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Stockbridge police or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.



Stockbridge police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly broke into two businesses on the same night.

What we know:

Police said the man broke into a BP gas station on Walt Stephens Road around 3 a.m. Thursday. About an hour later, the man broke into a restaurant on Brentwood Parkway, according to police.

The department said he might have been driving an older-model Toyota RAV4.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Stockbridge police or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.