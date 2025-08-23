Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of breaking into multiple Stockbridge businesses

Published  August 23, 2025 5:27pm EDT
Stockbridge
Stockbridge police released these photos and are hoping to find out who the alleged burglar is.  (Stockbridge Police Department)

    • Police said the man broke into a BP gas station on Walt Stephens Road around 3 a.m. Thursday.
    • About an hour later, the man broke into a restaurant on Brentwood Parkway, according to police.
    • Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Stockbridge police or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Stockbridge police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly broke into two businesses on the same night.

Police said the man broke into a BP gas station on Walt Stephens Road around 3 a.m. Thursday. About an hour later, the man broke into a restaurant on Brentwood Parkway, according to police.

The department said he might have been driving an older-model Toyota RAV4.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Stockbridge police or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Stockbridge Police Department. 

