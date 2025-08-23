Georgia National Guard asked to support ICE in immigration enforcement

The Brief The Georgia Department of Defense said plans are in the early stages for the deployment. The large-scale rollout, planned to run from late August through mid-November, is one of the most significant National Guard activations in recent years. A spokesperson said Gov. Brian Kemp is communicating with the Trump administration on securing the border.



A Georgia Department of Defense spokesperson says it has been asked to provide support to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of a plan to deploy National Guard troops in 19 states. FOX News first learned of the deployment of up to 1,700 troops from Pentagon officials.

Local perspective:

The Georgia Department of Defense said plans are in the early stages for the deployment.

"The Georgia Department of Defense has been asked to provide logistical and clerical support to the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts in executing its immigration law enforcement mission. The use of GA DOD’s military personnel would directly enable ICE to dedicate more trained agents to its core law enforcement activities. The GA DOD has a long history of partnering with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure the safety and security of our communities," said a spokesperson.

Georgia Gang panelist Brian Robinson says it will be interesting to hear from Governor Brian Kemp.

"Kemp is the kind of voice that would be helpful to the White House nationally if he came out and said, ‘Hey, I'm cool with using the National Guard in this capacity,’" stated Robinson. "I would say he would also make national news if he said something else too. His is a voice that is very important. He is the head of the Republican Governors Association."

FOX 5 reached out to Governor Brian Kemp's office and received a statement back that said, "The Governor remains in active communication with the Trump administration on how to best support their work securing our nation’s border and safeguarding its citizens."

Big picture view:

The large-scale rollout, planned to run from late August through mid-November, is one of the most significant National Guard activations in recent years.

Documents reviewed by FOX News show deployments are scheduled in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Texas is expected to see the largest Guard presence.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how many Guard troops will be assigned to each state or how long the deployments will last. Pentagon officials have said the timelines could vary depending on coordination with state governors and DHS needs.