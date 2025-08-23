Shooting at Airbnb injures man in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An Airbnb was shot up after an argument, according to police. The shooting left several bullet holes in the house and one person injured. Aug. 23, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Police said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Evans Drive SW. Officers said a 29-year-old man was grazed by a bullet. The shooting was motivated by an argument, according to police.



A man was injured after bullets went into a southwest Atlanta Airbnb.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Evans Drive SW.

When officers got there, they said they found a 29-year-old with a graze wound. They said the man was grazed by a bullet while sleeping in an Airbnb.

The shooting was motivated by an argument, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit investigated the shooting.

A FOX 5 crew on scene saw a window in the home shot out and what appeared to be at least eight bullet holes in the side of the house.

FOX 5 reached out to Airbnb for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they had a suspect in custody.