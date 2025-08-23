Atlanta police searching for critically missing 74-year-old
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a missing elderly man.
What we know:
The department said 74-year-old Allen Sales was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Wisteria Lane SW. His caretaker reported him missing to police around 10 a.m. Saturday.
The department described this as a critical missing case.
Police said Sales was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is described as a white male, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing 193 pounds, with bald/gray hair and blue eyes.
What you can do:
If you see Sales, call police or 911.
The Source: Information in this article came from Atlanta police.