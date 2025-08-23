Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police searching for critically missing 74-year-old

Published  August 23, 2025 5:15pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta
Allen Sales is missing in Atlanta. 

The Brief

    • The department said 74-year-old Allen Sales was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Wisteria Lane SW.
    • Police said Sales was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
    • If you see Sales, call police or 911.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a missing elderly man.

What we know:

The department said 74-year-old Allen Sales was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Wisteria Lane SW. His caretaker reported him missing to police around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The department described this as a critical missing case.

Police said Sales was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is described as a white male, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing 193 pounds, with bald/gray hair and blue eyes.

What you can do:

If you see Sales, call police or 911.

The Source: Information in this article came from Atlanta police. 

