Alleged attempted robber shot during online sale meetup in Dunwoody

Dunwoody police are investigating after an alleged attempted robber was shot, according to police.

What we know:

Officers said the shooting happened at the Columns at Lake Ridge Apartments in the 3900 block of Lake Ridge Lane around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A man who lived in the complex made arrangements to meet two other men there to sell something he'd listed online.

When the three men met, an attempted robbery took place. Then, gunfire was exchanged, according to police. One of the alleged robbers was shot. That person was arrested when officers arrived.

The other man left the scene and police are searching for him.

Nobody else was injured, according to police.

