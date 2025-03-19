Protesters gather outside Atlanta CDC; HIV division elimination rumors

Demonstrators gathered outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s campus in Atlanta on Tuesday to protest recent job cuts and show solidarity with government workers and the agency’s public health workforce.

What we know:

The protest comes in response to layoffs that impacted several hundred probationary employees at the CDC. While some termination notices were later rescinded, with 180 employees invited back to work, concerns remain about the agency’s workforce stability.

What's next:

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a plan to eliminate the CDC’s HIV Prevention Division, according to Reuters. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said Tuesday that it is reviewing the division for potential overlap with other agencies, but no final decision has been made.

Unnamed sources told The Wall Street Journal and NBC that the division, which operates on a $1.3 billion budget, could be dismantled.

Why you should care:

The CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention is responsible for tracking infections nationwide and promoting testing and prevention efforts, including the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication.

HHS oversees the CDC and its operations.