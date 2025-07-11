Marvin Arrington Jr. announces bid for Fulton County Commission Chair

The Brief Marvin Arrington Jr. announced his candidacy for Fulton County Commission Chair, challenging incumbent Robb Pitts and fellow Commissioner Dana Barrett. Arrington's platform focuses on modernizing county operations with advanced technology and constructing a new Fulton County Jail, while addressing financial concerns related to the project. Arrington plans to contest a recent reprimand by the commission for lack of decorum, arguing it is unconstitutional and carries a $500 fine.



Longtime Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. has announced his candidacy for chair of the Fulton County Commission, setting up a race against incumbent Chairman Robb Pitts and fellow Democratic Commissioner Dana Barrett.

What they're saying:

"It has been the pleasure of my life to serve the residents of Fulton County as commissioner," Arrington said, reflecting on his time representing District 5.

The 53-year-old attorney, who has practiced law for three decades, said it’s time for new leadership in Georgia’s largest county. "I am not challenging Pitts," Arrington said. "I’m offering myself to the citizens of Fulton County to serve as the next Chairman. I believe it is time to pass the baton."

Arrington’s platform includes a push for more advanced technology across county operations and the construction of a new Fulton County Jail — two issues he says are critical to modernizing county services.

"I think we have got to have technology at the forefront of everything that we do," he said, citing neighboring jails in Gwinnett and Douglas counties that use digital systems for attorney check-ins. "At the Fulton County Jail, things are still being done with paper."

While acknowledging the need for a new jail, Arrington emphasized the financial challenge of such a project. "Certainly, I am a Fulton County resident, Fulton County taxpayer — I don’t want my property taxes increased," he said. "But at the same time, I have a responsibility to make sure that we humanely house the people at the jail."

Arrington’s campaign launch comes just days after he was reprimanded by the commission for a lack of decorum during a June meeting — a decision he plans to fight.

"I believe that the ordinance is unlawful, unconstitutional," he said. "I believe it violates the Georgia Constitution and the U.S. Constitution." If upheld, the reprimand would carry a $500 fine.

What's next:

Arrington now joins a race that includes Barrett and Pitts, who has already confirmed plans to seek reelection.