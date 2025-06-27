Fulton County Commissioners Barrett, Arrington bids to unseat Chairman Robb Pitts

The Brief District 3 Commissioner Dana Barrett and District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. are challenging longtime Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, citing the need for new leadership in Fulton County. Barrett criticizes Pitts for being disconnected from residents' needs and failing to protect Fulton County's elections, highlighting his controversial nomination of Republican Lee Morris to chair the Board of Elections. Both Barrett and Arrington emphasize the need for progressive leadership, with Barrett specifically pointing to the unsustainable condition of the aging Fulton County Jail as a key issue.



Two Fulton County commissioners have announced plans to challenge longtime Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, saying the county needs new leadership in the face of mounting challenges.

What we know:

District 3 Commissioner Dana Barrett and District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. both confirmed they will run for chairman, setting the stage for a high-profile race ahead of the 2026 election.

Barrett, a first-term Democrat, criticized Pitts as being disconnected from the needs of residents.

"The chairman has been in office since 1977 and he is just really just out of touch with what the citizens of Fulton County need during these modern and challenging times we are living through," Barrett said.

Fulton County District 3 Commissioner Dana Barrett (FOX 5)

She accused Pitts of failing to defend Fulton County’s elections during a period of increasing scrutiny and political tension.

"Our elections are under attack at the county level, all across the country — in particular in Fulton County," Barrett said. "He has not only not done enough to protect our elections, but he's actually put our elections in jeopardy."

Barrett pointed to Pitts’ nomination of Republican Lee Morris to chair the county’s Board of Elections as an example. Morris later withdrew his name after criticism.

Barrett also took aim at Pitts’ stance on the aging Fulton County Jail on Rice Street, which she described as unsustainable.

"There were six of seven — everybody but the chairman — who said we needed a new jail. Until the political winds shifted," she said. "Whether we need a jail that was originally being talked about at the $1.68 billion or we can do a smaller, newer facility, the building at Rice Street is not sustainable."

Arrington, a veteran commissioner known for his outspoken style, has also launched a campaign website and held early fundraisers. Like Barrett, he argues the county needs more progressive leadership.

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. (FOX 5)

While some observers have questioned why both Barrett and Arrington are entering the race, Barrett said their shared goal is unseating Pitts.

"I said I was running before knowing that he was," Barrett said. "He and I have talked about it, and we both have decided we are running because the chairman is not the right leader for Fulton County."

The other side:

Pitts has not yet commented publicly on his challengers.