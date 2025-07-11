Residents at Fairburn Gordon Apartments endure scorching heat amid air conditioning failures

The Brief Residents at Fairburn Gordon Apartments are facing ongoing habitability issues, including lack of air conditioning, broken appliances, and infestations, despite years of complaints and a lawsuit by the City of Atlanta. Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea Boone and tenant advocates are actively working to address these issues, connecting residents with resources like the City of Atlanta’s Housing Help Center. Joel Alvarado from the Partnership for Southern Equity emphasizes the need for stronger city and state intervention to regulate private property owners and improve living conditions at the complex.



Amid scorching summer temperatures, residents at the troubled Fairburn Gordon Apartments in the Adamsville neighborhood are once again raising concerns over a lack of working air conditioning and other ongoing habitability issues. Their frustration comes as city leaders and tenant advocates continue to press for meaningful improvements, despite years of complaints and a lawsuit by the City of Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea Boone visited the complex of Friday, hoping to speak with tenants alongside a FOX 5 news crew. But security guards stopped them from entering.

"We don’t want no news on the property at this time," one security officer told the crew. "Even if they invite you, this is private property."

Boone, who has monitored conditions at Fairburn Gordon for years, was not surprised. "They have a lot to hide. A lot to be ashamed of," she said. "The city had to come here and move tons of garbage. Since then, we’ve had landlord after landlord."

One apartment featured only a portable air conditioning unit, with no permanent cooling system installed. Others report broken appliances and infestations.

"I actually gauge what’s going on by what the residents are saying," Boone said. "Just as recently as last week, someone had no stove, no air conditioning. A young lady had to move out due to bed bug infestation. It’s been challenge after challenge."

Boone has since connected affected residents with the City of Atlanta’s Housing Help Center, which offers resources and support for tenants facing unsafe or unlivable conditions.

Dig deeper:

Joel Alvarado, vice president of the Partnership for Southern Equity, says his organization has also been advocating on behalf of residents. He questioned why conditions at the complex remain poor even after legal intervention.

"How does the City of Atlanta utilize the breadth and scope of its powers to prevent, or at least regulate, private property owners?" he asked. "The cycle has to stop. People only do what you allow them to do. So let’s stop them from doing it."

Alvarado says the solution may ultimately require not just city action, but help from state lawmakers as well.

The backstory:

Fairburn Gordon Apartments, currently owned by A&B Apartments, LLC, was sued by the City of Atlanta last year over more than 200 code violations. While many of those have since been dismissed, court records show that some violations remain. Tenants say that even the completed repairs are largely superficial.

What's next:

The city’s lawsuit against A&B Apartments, LLC remains open.