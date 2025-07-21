North Georgia man wins $3M from scratch off
GEORGIA - A Georgia Lottery scratch-off player in North Georgia is now a millionaire.
What we know:
The player bought the 100X The Money scratcher at a Fast Stop on Morrison Moore Parkway West in Dahlonega.
They turned the ticket in on July 18th and claimed $3 million in winnings.
In total, last week, the Georgia Lottery gave away almost $40 million in scratch-off winnings.
The second-highest winning was almost $900,000, and someone bought that ticket at a Publix in Savannah.
Dig deeper:
Three Georgia FIVE players each won $10,000 in recent drawings:
- July 19 midday drawing: ticket purchased at a QuikTrip on Highway 78 East in Snellville.
- July 15 evening drawing: ticket purchased at McRae-Helena Beverage Mart on West Oak Street in McRae-Helena.
- July 13 evening drawing: ticket purchased at a Chevron on Beaver Run Road in Midland.
Big picture view:
All the proceeds from Georgia Lottery games and scratch-offs go to benefit education in the state.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Lottery.