North Georgia man wins $3M from scratch off

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 21, 2025 11:07pm EDT
Lottery
The Brief

    • A man in Dahlonega is now a millionaire from playing scratch-offs.
    • The player bought the 100X The Money scratcher at a Fast Stop.
    • In total, last week, the Georgia Lottery gave away almost $40 million in scratch-off winnings.

GEORGIA - A Georgia Lottery scratch-off player in North Georgia is now a millionaire.

What we know:

The player bought the 100X The Money scratcher at a Fast Stop on Morrison Moore Parkway West in Dahlonega. 

They turned the ticket in on July 18th and claimed $3 million in winnings.

In total, last week, the Georgia Lottery gave away almost $40 million in scratch-off winnings.

The second-highest winning was almost $900,000, and someone bought that ticket at a Publix in Savannah.

Dig deeper:

Three Georgia FIVE players each won $10,000 in recent drawings:

  • July 19 midday drawing: ticket purchased at a QuikTrip on Highway 78 East in Snellville.
  • July 15 evening drawing: ticket purchased at McRae-Helena Beverage Mart on West Oak Street in McRae-Helena.
  • July 13 evening drawing: ticket purchased at a Chevron on Beaver Run Road in Midland.

Big picture view:

All the proceeds from Georgia Lottery games and scratch-offs go to benefit education in the state.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Lottery. 

