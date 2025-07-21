Countdown to East Lake: PGA Tour to stop in Atlanta next month

The Brief The PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club introduces a major change: all players start at even par, eliminating previous scoring advantages based on season standings. The event is more family-friendly this year, allowing two kids 15 and under to enter free with a ticketed adult. East Lake's course has undergone renovations to offer a more challenging layout, enhancing the competition for the $10 million prize.



With just one month remaining until the PGA Tour Championship returns to East Lake Golf Club, excitement is building for one of golf’s most prestigious events. The top 30 players in the world will converge in Atlanta to compete for a $10 million prize.

What we know:

This year’s tournament, marking 25 years of PGA Tour events at East Lake, features a major change: all players will start the championship at even par. In previous years, top-ranked golfers began with a scoring advantage based on season standings.

This year, with a ticketed adult, two kids 15 and under get in free. It’s part of making the event more accessible for families.

In addition to rule changes, fans can expect to see a course that looks and plays differently. Now in the second year of a renovation project, East Lake has been carefully restructured to provide a more challenging layout.

Call it a more challenging setup, whether that means longer holes or more difficult pin placements. Watching those guys tackle it with the biggest prize on the line, that's what's really fun.

What they're saying:

Course officials say their goal is to provide a dynamic environment while allowing the course itself to shape the competition.

"Our job is to create the stage," one said. "We want the greens to be right, we want the rough to be installed, and then we stand back and let the players do their thing. In golf, unlike football, you can fine-tune the playing field. You don’t see Georgia football saying, ‘Let’s raise the grass this week because we want to run the ball.’ In golf, you have that flexibility."

The rough could grow another two inches by the start of the tournament, though officials are keeping exact measurements quiet.

Why you should care:

East Lake continues to make a significant impact beyond the course. The tournament has contributed over $63 million to nonprofit organizations in the community, including $7.2 million last year alone.

Local perspective:

As part of a preview, members of the FOX 5 Sports Team, including Buck Lanford, Victor Prieto, and DJ Shockley, got a firsthand look at the new course layout. They tested out the reconfigured holes and bunkers, braving thick rough and summer heat during a friendly round.

Victor Prieto landed a par-three shot within five feet on the 15th hole, celebrating with a fist pump. "Victor had a couple of birdies," Shockley said. "He played well, but we all had fun."

The PGA Tour Championship tees off at East Lake Golf Club in late August. Fans can expect thrilling competition, family-friendly access, and a course designed to test the game’s very best.