Heroic deputy saves the day for expectant mother stranded on Georgia highway

The Brief Deputy Matt Roberts assists an expectant mother with a flat tire on Interstate 20 during a hot Georgia afternoon. The deputy quickly assesses the situation and helps the mother retrieve her spare tire from the trunk. The entire tire replacement process, captured on video, takes about 20 minutes, significantly faster than waiting for a tow truck.



An expectant mother, stuck on the side of Interstate 20 in the full heat of a Georgia summer afternoon, finds a hero in Newton County Deputy Matt Roberts.

What we know:

Video released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office shows the deputy make quick work to come to the mother’s aid.

Deputy Roberts can be seen pulling up behind the woman in a black SUV in the left emergency lane of the busy highway.

He can be seen getting out of his patrol car shortly before 4 p.m. on July 17 and walking towards the woman, who can be seen explaining the situation: a flat tire.

The deputy can be seen assessing the situation before helping the mother pull things from her trunk to reach her spare tire.

A few minutes later, the SUV can be seen being jacked up for about nine minutes while Deputy Roberts replaces the flattened tire with the spare and secures it.

The whole video is 20 minutes, a lot shorter than it would have been waiting for a tow truck to come and help.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman was not released.