Protest against CDC vaccine committee firings held at Atlanta headquarters

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CDC rally on June 10, 2025. FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Current, former, and retired employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta staged a walkout and protest on Tuesday in protest of ongoing changes at the federal agency.

The demonstration comes in response to a new wave of firings ordered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The controversial move has sparked concern among public health professionals and agency supporters.

Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, defended the decision by saying it was intended to "restore public trust" in the agency. He also pointed out that two-thirds of the current CDC advisory panel had been appointed by former President Joe Biden.

The protest highlights growing tensions within the nation’s top public health institution as it undergoes a reshaping under the new administration.

