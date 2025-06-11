Expand / Collapse search

Protest against CDC vaccine committee firings held at Atlanta headquarters

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2025 11:00am EDT
CDC rally on June 10, 2025. FOX 5 Atlanta photo

ATLANTA - Current, former, and retired employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta staged a walkout and protest on Tuesday in protest of ongoing changes at the federal agency.

What they're saying:

The demonstration comes in response to a new wave of firings ordered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The controversial move has sparked concern among public health professionals and agency supporters.

RELATED: RFK Jr. ousts entire CDC vaccine panel

Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, defended the decision by saying it was intended to "restore public trust" in the agency. He also pointed out that two-thirds of the current CDC advisory panel had been appointed by former President Joe Biden.

The protest highlights growing tensions within the nation’s top public health institution as it undergoes a reshaping under the new administration.

  • FOX 5 Atlanta sent a photojournalist to the demonstration on Tuesday. Other information came from previously stories published by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

