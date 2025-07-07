Georgia braces for triple-digit heat index, rising storm threat post-July Fourth

The Brief Georgia is experiencing sweltering heat with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees, prompting possible Heat Advisories. Increasing humidity levels are leading to higher chances of afternoon thunderstorms, with peak storm activity expected Wednesday through Friday. Tropical Storm Chantelle has transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone, causing heavy rain along the East Coast, affecting areas from Washington, D.C., to New York.



Sweltering heat and scattered storms are expected to dominate Georgia’s weather in the days following the Fourth of July, as heat index values climb past the triple-digit mark and daily thunderstorms develop across the state.

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees are expected through Saturday in much of central and eastern Georgia, including metro Atlanta. Forecasters say some areas could see even higher numbers, prompting the possible issuance of Heat Advisories later in the week.

Afternoon thunderstorms return to Georgia

What they're saying:

"Ensure you are taking proper heat-related precautions if spending extended periods of time outdoors, especially midweek," FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey warned.

Storm coverage is forecast to gradually increase through the week, with the highest rain chances arriving Wednesday through Friday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few strong to severe storms could develop each afternoon and evening.

Stacey said the increase in storm activity is tied to rising humidity levels. "Rain chances are going to go up as those dew points drive higher," Stacey said. "Once they get closer to and above 70 degrees, you’ll definitely feel it in the air."

He noted that isolated storm chances early in the week will expand as more humid air moves in. "If those storms fire up early in the afternoon, it will be difficult for us to mount high temperatures, and our heat indices won’t be as high," Stacey added.

Highs across Georgia will remain in the low to mid-90s, with heat indices nearing or exceeding 100 degrees in places like Eatonton, Athens, and Rome. While daytime temperatures will remain steamy, overnight lows will only dip into the low to mid-70s, offering little relief.

Heat index across Georgia

Local perspective:

The forecast calls for increasing afternoon thunderstorm chances across Georgia cities:

Atlanta: Highs near 94 Tuesday with 30% rain chances growing to 70% by Thursday and Friday.

Rome: Highs in the mid-90s and an 80% chance of storms Thursday and Friday.

Lagrange: Afternoon storms likely each day from Wednesday through Friday, with highs hovering around 90.

Eatonton: Feels-like temperatures could top 103 through Wednesday, with increasing rain chances late week.

Athens: Highs in the upper 90s Tuesday, with a 70% chance of storms Thursday and a continued threat through the weekend.

Gainesville: Thunderstorm chances spike to 80% Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s.

Blairsville: The mountains will see slightly cooler highs in the 80s, but heavy rainfall is still expected daily, with storm chances reaching 90% on Thursday and Friday.

Chantelle hits Carolinas

Big picture view:

In addition to Georgia’s local heat, Tropical Storm Chantelle briefly formed off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend before moving north along the East Coast. Now a post-tropical cyclone, Chantelle is producing heavy rain along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York, where flood watches and warnings remain in effect.

Cooling centers to open

What you can do:

Atlanta: The City of Atlanta will be opening a cooling center as temperatures begin to rise across the city. The cooling center will be located at Selena S. Butler Park, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Bottled water will be provided in the cooling center.

What's next:

The FOX 5 Storm Team advises residents across Georgia to stay weather-aware throughout the week, particularly during peak afternoon heat and storm hours.