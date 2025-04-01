Thousands face dismissal at CDC, other agencies starting today

article

The Brief 2,400 CDC jobs targeted as part of nationwide layoffs across federal health agencies. Union rights revoked for thousands of federal workers, including CDC employees in Atlanta. Restructuring plan aims to eliminate up to 20,000 jobs at HHS, consolidate agencies under a new umbrella office.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), headquartered in Atlanta, is at the heart of a controversial federal restructuring plan that will eliminate thousands of jobs and strip many employees of union protections. The changes come as part of a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and backed by President Donald Trump.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began issuing dismissal notices Tuesday as part of a broad reorganization effort that could ultimately result in the layoff of 10,000 employees, according to the Associated Press.

A breakdown of the cuts released Thursday revealed that the CDC will lose 2,400 positions—one of the largest reductions among federal health agencies. The restructuring aims to shrink HHS's workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 employees. An additional 10,000 workers have already left through early retirement or voluntary separation offers.

Union interest has reportedly surged this year at the CDC. About 2,000 employees are represented by the American Federation of Government Employees, and hundreds more have petitioned to join in recent weeks. However, on Thursday night, President Trump signed an executive order that eliminates collective bargaining rights for workers at the CDC and other federal health agencies.

What they're saying:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended the layoffs and restructuring, describing HHS as a "sprawling bureaucracy" that "has failed to improve the health of Americans."

In a video released Thursday, he pledged, "We’re going to do more with less."

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, warned the cuts could have dangerous consequences. "They may as well be renaming it the Department of Disease because their plan is putting lives in serious jeopardy," she said during a press call.

In a joint statement, Democratic U.S. Reps. Gerald Connolly and Bobby Scott of Virginia condemned the rollback of union protections. "President Trump’s brazen attempt to strip the majority of federal employees of their union rights robs these workers of their hard-fought protections," they said. "This will only give Elon Musk more power to dismantle the people’s government with as little resistance from dedicated civil servants as possible—further weakening the federal government’s ability to serve the American people."

Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, added that some local health departments are already identifying hundreds of jobs at risk due to the federal pullback of $11 billion in COVID-19 funding—"some of them overnight, some of them are already gone," she said.

By the numbers:

The restructuring plan will eliminate 10,000 HHS jobs through layoffs, while another 10,000 workers have accepted voluntary retirement or separation. The CDC alone is losing 2,400 positions.

The Food and Drug Administration will see the largest reduction, with 3,500 jobs cut. The National Institutes of Health will lose 1,200 jobs, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will cut 300 positions.

The agency’s annual budget stands at $1.7 trillion. In addition, HHS recently announced it would rescind $11 billion in COVID-19-related funding previously allocated to local and state health departments.

The backstory:

The CDC, headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the primary federal agencies affected by this restructuring. The agency plays a crucial role in identifying and responding to disease outbreaks, coordinating with state and local public health departments, and guiding national health policy.

Under Kennedy’s plan, multiple federal health agencies—including those overseeing addiction services and community health centers—will be merged into a new body called the Administration for a Healthy America.

Why you should care:

The CDC is responsible for monitoring disease outbreaks, coordinating emergency responses, and partnering with local agencies to address ongoing health crises. Cuts to staffing and the loss of collective bargaining rights could severely hinder its capacity to respond to emergencies. Local and state health departments in Georgia and across the country rely on CDC support. With fewer resources and less staff, the ripple effects could weaken the broader public health infrastructure and delay critical responses to health threats.

What's next:

Union leaders have pledged to fight the loss of collective bargaining rights, and Democratic lawmakers are calling for oversight and accountability. As the layoffs take effect, the future of health research, disease tracking, and emergency preparedness in the U.S. remains uncertain. In the coming weeks, more details are expected on how these changes will be implemented and whether legal challenges to the executive order may arise.