CDC Leadership Shake-Up: 5 senior officials reportedly resign unexpectedly

The Brief Mass Exodus at CDC: Five high-level officials resigned Tuesday, adding to three other recent departures at the agency. Leadership Shake-Up: The resignations follow the nomination of Susan Monarez as the next CDC director, though it’s unclear if the changes are related. Key Roles Vacant: Departing officials include heads of Public Health Infrastructure, Science, and Health Equity, leaving gaps in critical public health programs.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is experiencing a major leadership shake-up, with five high-ranking officials resigning Tuesday, adding to three other recent departures. The sudden changes mean that nearly one-third of the CDC’s senior management has stepped down in recent weeks, raising questions about the agency’s stability.

What we know:

The resignations were announced internally during a meeting of senior leaders but were not made public, according to the Associated Press. The CDC, headquartered in Atlanta, has two dozen centers and offices, five of which lost their leaders in a single day. These departures follow the exits of Kevin Griffis (head of CDC communications), Robin Bailey (chief operating officer), and Dr. Nirav Shah (former principal deputy director) in recent weeks.

The officials stepping down include:

Leslie Ann Dauphin, head of the Public Health Infrastructure Center, which manages CDC funding and strategy for state and local health departments.

Dr. Karen Remley, director of the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, overseeing more than 220 employees.

Sam Posner, head of the Office of Science, which manages over 100 CDC employees and publishes the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Debra Lubar, director of the Office of Policy, Performance, and Evaluation, leading a 65-person team.

Leandris Liburd, director of the Office of Health Equity, a position she held since 2020 to address health disparities exposed by COVID-19.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why so many leaders are leaving at once. The CDC described the exits as retirements, but the timing—just one day after the White House nominated Susan Monarez as the next CDC director—raises questions about whether the leadership changes are connected.

Additionally, the Trump administration recently withdrew its nomination of Dr. David Weldon for the same role before a scheduled Senate hearing. Whether these shifts in leadership played a role in the resignations is uncertain.

Big picture view:

The CDC plays a critical role in public health, from responding to disease outbreaks to setting national health guidelines. Losing key department heads simultaneously could create gaps in leadership and delay policy decisions on urgent health issues, including infectious diseases, maternal health, and health equity initiatives.

What's next:

With so many vacancies at once, the CDC may need to quickly fill these roles to maintain continuity in its programs. The impact of these leadership changes may become clearer once Susan Monarez is confirmed as the next CDC director and begins making appointments.

The future of the CDC remains uncertain. Several hundred employees were terminated after Elon Musk's DOGE team visited the Atlanta headquarters. Since then, some of the employees who are considered vital to CDC's mission have been rehired. However, there have still been rumors that programs and employees will be eliminated and there have been several protests outside the CDC in Atlanta. Additionally, Georgia's Democrat senators have been vocal about their concern over cutting programs and employees.

