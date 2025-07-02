GBI investigating Woodstock police officer's use of force

article

The Brief The department said the investigation stems from a traffic stop on Sunday, June 29 on Main Street. The officer used "a level of physical force" to arrest the driver, Woodstock police said. Those charges were later dropped. The man filed an official complaint with the Woodstock police, and the GBI will now investigate.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into whether a Woodstock police officer used an appropriate amount of force in an arrest, according to the Woodstock Police Department.

What we know:

The department said the investigation stems from a traffic stop on Sunday, June 29 on Main Street.

The officer used "a level of physical force" to arrest the driver, Woodstock police said.

The man was charged with reckless driving and speeding.

After his arrest, the man was treated by EMS and taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

Police reviewed the incident and dropped the charges the next day.

After the charges were dropped, the man filed an official complaint with the Woodstock Police Department about the arrest.

Now, the department has called in the GBI to investigate. Police said they want the agency to look into whether any criminal violations of state law have been committed by any Woodstock Police Officer.

What they're saying:

"We will do our best to provide information as it becomes available to be released while maintaining the integrity of the investigation through this process," said Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided the name of the officer involved in the arrest or the person they arrested.