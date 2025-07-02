Woman shot to death after fight in DeKalb County parking lot

article

The Brief The woman was shot in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive. Her friends took her to the hospital, where she died. Police have not said if there are any suspects in the case.



A 22-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

The victim, identified as Shanntrell Bell, was taken to the hospital by her friends around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Bell died while at the hospital.

Police were called to investigate her death.

During that investigation, officers said they found the crime scene in a business's parking lot in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive.

A fight led to the shooting, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if there are any suspects in the case.

What you can do:

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or text "DKPD" to 847411.