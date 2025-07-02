Woman shot to death after fight in DeKalb County parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 22-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
The victim, identified as Shanntrell Bell, was taken to the hospital by her friends around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Bell died while at the hospital.
Police were called to investigate her death.
During that investigation, officers said they found the crime scene in a business's parking lot in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive.
A fight led to the shooting, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police have not said if there are any suspects in the case.
What you can do:
If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or text "DKPD" to 847411.
The Source: Information in this article came from a press release sent to FOX 5 by the DeKalb County Police Department.