Woman shot to death after fight in DeKalb County parking lot

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 2, 2025 11:54pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • The woman was shot in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive.
    • Her friends took her to the hospital, where she died. 
    • Police have not said if there are any suspects in the case. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 22-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

The victim, identified as Shanntrell Bell, was taken to the hospital by her friends around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Bell died while at the hospital.

Police were called to investigate her death.

During that investigation, officers said they found the crime scene in a business's parking lot in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive.  

A fight led to the shooting, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if there are any suspects in the case.

What you can do:

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or text "DKPD" to 847411. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a press release sent to FOX 5 by the DeKalb County Police Department. 

