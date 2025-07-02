Police: Marietta liquor store manager holds man hostage with gun

The Brief The manager of Ace Liquors on Franklin Gateway in Marietta called 911 on a man who he said he had run-ins with in the past. Police gave the man a criminal trespass warning. An hour later, that man came back to the store, called 911 and told police he was kidnapped, robbed and held against his will at gunpoint. The manager and his friend now face several charges.



Marietta Police say the manager of Ace Liquors called police Sunday evening about a guy who he claimed had previously shoplifted there. Police arrived and issued 32-year-old Jeremy Minter a Criminal Trespass warning.

What they're saying:

"There's no fine, there's no jail time, it's simply a statement saying you can't come back for 5 years. Minter signed the form and left with no objection," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

What we know:

An hour later, Minter was back at the store. Police say this time he called 911, saying before he was given that warning for trespassing, the manager, 31-year-old Shivamkumar Patel, and his friend 25-year-old Anil Yaganti, held him against his will inside the store for more than 25 minutes.

Officers took a look at the surveillance video that appeared to back up Minter's claims.

"He was held at gunpoint while those two individuals from the store went out and searched his vehicle and did physically remove his handgun," said Officer McPhilamy.

Officers found the gun behind the A/C unit of the building, gave it back to Minter and arrested the store manager and his friend.

What's next:

Patel and Yaganti are in the Cobb County Jail being held without bond. They have numerous felony charges against them, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and armed robbery.

What we don't know:

Police say they're still trying to figure out why Minter didn't say anything when officers gave him the warning for criminal trespass. They also want to know what Patel and Yaganti were looking for when they were going through Minter's vehicle.